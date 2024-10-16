ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $155,438,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

