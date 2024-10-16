ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 28.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $402.05 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

