ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

