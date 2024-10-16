ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

