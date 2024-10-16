ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

