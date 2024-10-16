ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,089,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

