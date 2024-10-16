ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 342 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AAON by 35.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

