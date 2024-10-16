ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,469 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.