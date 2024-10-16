ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,267. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Kirby Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.