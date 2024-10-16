ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock worth $649,593,747. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

