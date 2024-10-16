ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 252,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 194,981 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

