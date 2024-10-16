ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 178.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.