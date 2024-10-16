ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FTI opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

