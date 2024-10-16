Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 414.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $83.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

