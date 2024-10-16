Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Power Integrations by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Power Integrations by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

