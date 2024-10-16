Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

