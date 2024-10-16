Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 823 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

