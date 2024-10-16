Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.5 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

