Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $662,000 in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.