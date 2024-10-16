Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 3,199 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.07.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

