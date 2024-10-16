Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,212 shares of company stock valued at $29,291,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

