Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

