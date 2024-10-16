Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.