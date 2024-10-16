Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.