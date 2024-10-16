Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS IEFA opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

