Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 212,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $600.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $607.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

