Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

