Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,408 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Spok by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Spok by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,395.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOK. B. Riley began coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Spok Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

