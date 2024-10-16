Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 11,882 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mayville Engineering

In other news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $411,878.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,564.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $431.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.38 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

