Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 241.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Orange were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Orange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORAN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

