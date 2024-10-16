Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 136 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TT opened at $397.50 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

