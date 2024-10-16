Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 4,669 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth about $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,057. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Services of America news, Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,365.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $284,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,057. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,576 shares of company stock worth $1,567,557. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

