Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

