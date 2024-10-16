Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.