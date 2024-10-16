Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $732,000 Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 349,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $605,453.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,583.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,542. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

