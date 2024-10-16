Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,288 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SEA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,447,451,000 after buying an additional 148,980 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,649,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,673,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -276.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.