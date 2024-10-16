Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 14,253 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4,914.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Stellantis by 7.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

STLA stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

