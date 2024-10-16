Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

