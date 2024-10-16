Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.47% of Taylor Devices worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Taylor Devices in the second quarter valued at $86,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the second quarter valued at $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

