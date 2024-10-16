Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 71,242 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.12% of VAALCO Energy worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $600.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.17.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

