Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

