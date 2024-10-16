Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 312 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in THOR Industries by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 571.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $623,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

