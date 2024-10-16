Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,496 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 85.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

