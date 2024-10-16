Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 648 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

