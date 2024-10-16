Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

