Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

