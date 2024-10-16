Sapient Capital LLC Has $201,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,403,000 after buying an additional 883,970 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 479,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,502,000. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 908.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 125,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

