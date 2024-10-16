Sapient Capital LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

