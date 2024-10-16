Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 132,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,772 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 77.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eHealth news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,394.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,051.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,365 shares of company stock worth $329,404. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.53. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

