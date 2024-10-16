Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock worth $649,593,747. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

